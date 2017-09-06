JAMES KEITH
VENTERS, 85
WINTER HAVEN - James Keith Venters, 85, passed away September 3, 2017 in Auburndale, FL.
James was born July 28, 1932 in Whitesburg, KY. He was a US Air Force veteran and the owner and operator of Miami Barber College.
James is survived by his wife Barbara Ann Venters of Winter Haven, sons Ronald Keith Venters (Mary) and Robert James Venters (Wendy), both of Winter Haven, sister Anita Lee Wilson of Midway, KY, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at at Rolling Hills Cemetery, Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2017