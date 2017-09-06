Obituary Guest Book View Sign

HAMPDEN, MA. - Terry A. Hesser, 79, of Hampden, MA, and Haines City, FL, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2017.

Terry was born in Tremont, PA, on June 24, 1938, the son of the late Richard and Marge Hesser. He graduated from Hatboro - Horsham High, then attended Penn State before working as a salesman at SPS, where he was proud to be the youngest salesman they had ever put on the road. They transferred him to cover New England, where he raised his family. Terry enjoyed hard work, and became a successful business-owner, manufacturing aerospace parts. He loved laughter above almost everything. He enjoyed golfing at both Hampden Country Club in MA, and Greneleaf in FL. He was always a 'car guy,' and especially coveted Corvettes, and in 1976, he finally owned his first one! He never gave up on his Red Sox and always cheered on the Patriots. He and Lanie enjoyed travel and saw many parts of the world together. He was always reading a book, and favored world history and political topics. He played bridge after his golfing days were over, and pulling a good prank was something we all had to be on alert for. But without question, more than anything, he loved his family.

In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by a brother Thomas Hes-ser. He is survived by his beloved wife Helene 'Lanie' (Hartenstein) Hesser of Hampden and Haines City, FL and three devoted children: Scott Hesser and his wife Cathy of East Longmeadow, Steve Hesser and his wife Kathleen of Rye, NH, and Susan Hesser of Citrus Springs, FL and he leaves his nine cherished grandchildren: Jacqui and her husband Jason, Sarah and her husband Brian, Christine and her husband Tiago, Ryan and Lauren, Daniel, Samantha and Dylan, Charlie, Danielle and Dustin and Erica and three great-grandsons James, Andreas and Cooper. He also leaves 2 sisters-in-law, Judy Hesser and Linda Hazen.

Family and friends will honor and remember Terry at a Life Celebration Service on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Byron Keenan Funeral Home, 1858 Allen Street, Springfield, MA 01118. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.



