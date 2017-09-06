Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID W. LEDBETTER. View Sign

WINTER HAVEN - Mr. David W. Ledbetter, age 68, of Winter Haven, passed away Sunday, September, 3, 2017, in Lakeland.

Mr. Ledbetter was born in Atlanta, GA, to Albert and Myrtle Ledbetter and had lived in this area since 1995, coming from Powder Springs, GA. He was a retired Master mechanic with Florida Lift Systems and enjoyed restoring cars and liked playing family poker games. He was a man who stood on his principles and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Annie Johnson Ledbetter, his daughter Victoria Ledbetter and son D'Wayne Led-better, brother Charles Ledbetter. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Danielle and Kyle.

A Memorial service will take place Thursday at 7 PM at the Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale, Florida.







108 Lake Stella Drive

Auburndale , FL 33823

