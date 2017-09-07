|
|
SHARILYNN
FOGLE, 45
LAKELAND - ShariLynn Fogle, 45, of Lakeland, following a brief illness, gained her angel wings on Friday September 1, 2017 while surrounded by her family.
Shari is survived by her mother, MaryAnn Fogle, sister Denise (Keith) Williams; brother, Bill Fogle; sister, Dina (Marty) Todd; nephews: Ryan Williams and Christian Todd; nieces: Jadena Todd and Haley Ping.
On Thursday, September 7th at First Baptist Church of Midway, 2902 Midway Road, Plant City, a gathering of friends and family will be held starting at 6PM with a memorial service following at 7PM honoring her life. In honor of her life, donations can be made to SPCA Florida or to an animal .
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2017