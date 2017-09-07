RONALD P. 'RON' LACKEY, 83
AUBURNDALE - Mr. Ronald P. 'Ron' Lackey, age 83, of Auburndale, passed away September 5, 2017, in Lakeland.
Mr. Lackey was born in Syracuse, N.Y., to Silas & Marie Bittel Lackey. He was a retired Vice President of Sales for American Greeting Corp. and enjoyed traveling the U.S. and abroad.
Mr. Lackey is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carol Lackey of Auburndale, his son, Michael Lacey of San Francisco and 4 grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time. Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale, serving the family.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2017