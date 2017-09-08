|
SHARON COMBEE
HANCOCK
Registered Nurse
LAKELAND - Sharon Combee Hancock passed away Saturday, September 2, 2017. She was born on October 17, 1951 in Lakeland, Florida to James and Pauline Combee.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Luther Hancock of 28 years and her two sons, Cameron Simmons and Christopher Aaron Atkinson.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 8, 2017 from 5-7 pm at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 South Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801. Graveside services will be Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 10 am at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US Highway 98 South, Lakeland, FL 33812.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2017