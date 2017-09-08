Ledger Obituaries
|
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 8, 2017
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 9, 2017
10:00 AM
Oak Hill Burial Park
4620 US Highway 98 South
Lakeland, FL
SHARON COMBEE HANCOCK


SHARON COMBEE HANCOCK Obituary
SHARON COMBEE
HANCOCK
Registered Nurse

LAKELAND - Sharon Combee Hancock passed away Saturday, September 2, 2017. She was born on October 17, 1951 in Lakeland, Florida to James and Pauline Combee.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Luther Hancock of 28 years and her two sons, Cameron Simmons and Christopher Aaron Atkinson.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 8, 2017 from 5-7 pm at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 South Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801. Graveside services will be Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 10 am at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US Highway 98 South, Lakeland, FL 33812.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2017
