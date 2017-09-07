CAROL
SWEENEY, 71
WINTER HAVEN - Carol Sweeney, 71, of Winter Haven passed away August 30, 2017, of cancer. She was born October 17, 1945, and was a lifelong resident of Winter Haven.
She was preceded in death by her parents and several sisters. Carol is survived by her husband Robert Sweeney, son Philip Sweeney, granddaughter Hanna Sweeney Hopper, grandson-in-law Leighton Hopper, brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
Carol was a friend to all she knew. She always had a kind word and a listening ear to offer. She enjoyed taking care of her family, sewing, and decorating.
A celebration of life will be held at Winter Haven Garden Center, 715 3rd St NW on Saturday, September 9 from 2 to 5 in the afternoon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be given to by visiting
www.stjude.org .
A special thank you to each and every one who took the time to visit, call, send food, and spend time with the family. Your presence in her life was appreciated and will never be forgotten.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2017