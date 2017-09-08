MARTIN

MULBERRY - Martin Joseph Jones was born on December 15, 1930 to Ira and Mary (Branan) Jones in Atlanta, Georgia. He passed away on August 30, 2017 at his home in Mulberry, Florida under the care of Good Shepherd Hospice.

He is predeceased by his wife Betty Moon Jones.

Mr. Jones is survived by his daughter Jeannie Coleman (Ronald) of Satsuma, Florida; son Marty Jones (Tracy) of Lakeland, Florida; daughter Rebecca Hanes of Clermont, Florida; daughter Julie Groom (Jeremy) of Eustis, Florida, 15 grandchildren and 21 great- grandchildren.

He served in the United States Air Force in The German Occupation & Air Rescue Squadron. He was one of the original founders and leaders of The Sun n Fun EAA Fly In.

A memorial service will be held on September 30th at 2:00 pm at the Elk's Lodge, 4529 Harden Blvd, Lakeland, Fl.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Good Shepherd Hospice at 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL, 33805.



