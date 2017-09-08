|
WANDA JOANN (PORTER) BUTCHER, 85
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WANDA JOANN (PORTER) BUTCHER.
LAKELAND - Wanda Joann (Porter) Butcher of Lakeland, Florida, born on May 9, 1932 in Omar, West Virginia, passed away at Lakeland Regional Hospital on September 5, 2017 at the age of Eighty Five years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Joann was the cornerstone of our family and will be dearly missed by both friends and family. Joann was the daughter of the late John Marion Cecil Porter and Amma Violet (McCallister) Porter. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Edwin Butcher; and four sisters, Wilma Ameda Collins, Freda Gladys Adkins, Betty Lee Collins and Donna Joy Butcher.
Joann lived in many locations around the US and Germany in support of her husband's military career. They retired to Florida in 1978. She is survived by four sons: Terry Butcher of Calgary, Alberta, Ritchie Butcher of Lakeland, Florida, Dana Butcher of Lakeland, Florida and Cary Butcher of Plantation, Florida; two daughters, Marla Lincoln of Valdosta, Georgia and Jeannie Norris of Ingleside, Texas; nine grandchildren, Kimberly (Lincoln) Salsbury, Christina (Lincoln) Knee, Rebecca Lincoln, Michael Lincoln, Jessica (Lincoln) Powley, Justin Butcher, Jarrod Butcher, Laura (Butcher) West, and Alex Butcher, and eleven great grandchildren: Courtney Salsbury, Maggie Salsbury, Nathan Salsbury, Jimmy Knee IV, Kaitlyn Knee, Sara Knee, Jonathan McLain, Rylee McLain, William Glov-er, Caleb West and Athena West.
Visitation will be at 11 am Saturday, September 9, 2017 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 pm Saturday, September 9, 2017 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with Elder Lenny Romans officiating. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock.
Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
(304) 824-3111
Published in Ledger from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2017
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|