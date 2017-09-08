Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEVEN L. PLOG. View Sign

HAINES CITY - After a brief illness, Steven L. Plog, age 55, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2017 in Haines City, FL. He was born July 17, 1962 in San Jose, California to Kenneth and Beverly Plog. He married Arlene Terry, the love of his life, Feb. 12, 1999 in Kingston, NY. He worked for Lowe's in both Kingston, NY and Haines City, FL for a total of nearly 11 years.

Steve was a faithful servant of the Lord sharing his love through kind words and deeds throughout his life. Steve was known to all as not just a hard worker - helping family, friends, neighbors and strangers alike, but also for his sense of humor and large appetite. He will be deeply missed by all.

He is survived by his wife, 2 step-children, 6 grandchildren, 3 siblings, and parents as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a great niece.

A celebration of Steve's life is being planned for his communities, in both Haines City, FL and Kingston, NY. Details will follow upon confirmation.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Ulster County SPCA, 20 Wiedy Rd, Kingston, NY 12401 or The Humane Society of Polk County, 3195 Dundee Rd., 33884. In lieu of a donation, we ask that you take a moment to hug your loved ones, reach out to a stranger in need, commit an act of kindness (take a homeless person for a meal), take a walk outside, perhaps by a lake or in the woods, for a moment, an hour or a day. Time waits for no one.



Click name above for additional details at:

www.neptunesociety.com/location/orlando-cremation. Arrangements under the direction of:

Neptune Society - Orlando

