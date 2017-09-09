GERALD JOSEPH
CAVANAUGH, Sr.
WELLINGTON - Gerald Joseph Cavanaugh, Sr., 83, a native of Troy, New York, passed away September 6, 2017, at his home in Wellington, Florida, surrounded by his family.
He grew up in Watervliet, NY, graduating from LaSalle Institute. After serving in the U.S. Army, he graduated from Canton Agricultural and Technical Institute. He enjoyed a long and successful career with the General Electric Corporation, including the award of a patent for television design innovation. His career as a draftsman took him to Arizona, Virginia, Connecticut, Florida, even Singapore.
He is survived by his wife, the former Carol Ann Bateman; his daughters, Cathleen (Donald) Savage of Colorado, Kelly (Shannon) West of Mulberry, FL, and Tracy (John) Callahan of Wellington, FL; his son Gerald J. (Marion) Cavanaugh, Jr. of Chesapeake, VA; seven grandchildren; two sisters; two brothers; and more than 20 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mayor James F. Cavanaugh, Sr., and Margaret M. Hayes of Watervliet, NY, and his brother, James F. Cavanaugh, Jr., also of Watervliet, NY.
His remains will be cremated and interred at the South Florida National Cemetery in Palm Beach County.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2017