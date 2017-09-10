FRANCES JOYCE (HAMILTON) CAMPBELL
LAKELAND - Joyce Campbell, 95, died early morning August 17, 2017, with her son Philip Hamilton Camp-bell by her side.
Joyce was born January 24, 1922 in Saskatchewan, Canada. She immigrated to Lakeland, Florida with her parents, Roy and Edith Hamilton and brother, John. She graduated from Lakeland High School in 1940 and attended Florida Southern College before joining the US Army in 1941. After the war ended she returned to Lakeland where she helped her parents and brother develop Oakridge Mobile Home Park. It was here she met her future husband, William George Campbell, Jr., a World War II US Marine. Singing was her lifelong passion and she was a soloist for First Presbyterian Church Choir and led the hymns at Florida Presbyterian Homes Chapel. Joyce and George retired in 1979 and moved to the mountains of Blairsville, GA. Joyce was a 20 year volunteer with the Blairsville Hospital Auxiliary. George died in 1991, and she moved to Presbyterian Homes apartments in 2005.
Joyce was predeceased by her husband, parents, and brother.
She is survived by her children, Philip (Glenda) Campbell, Debie (Aaron) Johnson, Connie (Jay) Brown, Sandi (Bill) Lang, 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Florida Presbyterian Homes Chapel, this Friday, September 15, 2017 at 2:00 pm. Family and friends may want to wear her favorite color, Purple, or FSU Seminole gear as she was a very avid Seminole fan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Loving Care Fund at Florida Presbyterian Homes, Lakeland.
