ANNE ELIZABETH
GRAHAM
WAUCHULA - Anne Elizabeth Graham, 63, passed away September 1, 2017.
Anne was born in Flint, Michigan on May 31, 1954. She later lived in Lakeland and then made Wauchula her home where she lived with five other girls. These girls treated themselves as sisters.
Anne loved everyone. Her beautiful smile and infectious laugh could not help but to brighten your day. She loved to talk, eat, open presents, sing and dance, especially with her brother Tommy.
We are very grateful to the staff at Sunrise West Main Home, especially Mama Betty (Taylor), who treated Anne with so much kindness and love. She was very happy there.
Anne was our angel. We loved her and she will be missed by all whose life she touched.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas L. Graham and Nancy A. Graham, brother Tommy Graham, and sister Nancy Graham Jump.
She is survived by her brother Tim (Laura) Graham, sister Barbara Graham and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, September 13th at 10am at Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anne's honor to The Special Olympics.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2017