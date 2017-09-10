JOHNNIE L. LAMBERT

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHNNIE L. LAMBERT.

JOHNNIE L.
LAMBERT, 85

WINTER HAVEN - Johnnie L. Lambert, 85, of Winter Haven, passed away September 2, 2017.
He was born April 28, 1932 in Cullman City, AL and moved to Florida in 1954. Johnnie was a medic in the United States Army from 1950-1954, where he served in the Korean War and obtained a Service Metal with three bronze stars. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping, fishing and hunting.
Johnnie is survived by his son Randy (Don-na) Lambert; daughters, Cathy (Jerry) Touchstone and Shirlena (Chris) Harrison; seven grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Florida Mortuary Funeral and Cremation Services 813-237-2900.
Funeral Home
Florida Mortuary Funeral & Cremation Services
4601 Nebraska Ave N
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 237-2900
Funeral Home Details
Published in Ledger from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2017
bullet Korean War bullet Bronze Star
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com