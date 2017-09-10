JOHNNIE L.
LAMBERT, 85
WINTER HAVEN - Johnnie L. Lambert, 85, of Winter Haven, passed away September 2, 2017.
He was born April 28, 1932 in Cullman City, AL and moved to Florida in 1954. Johnnie was a medic in the United States Army from 1950-1954, where he served in the Korean War and obtained a Service Metal with three bronze stars. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping, fishing and hunting.
Johnnie is survived by his son Randy (Don-na) Lambert; daughters, Cathy (Jerry) Touchstone and Shirlena (Chris) Harrison; seven grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Florida Mortuary Funeral and Cremation Services 813-237-2900.
Florida Mortuary Funeral & Cremation Services
4601 Nebraska Ave N
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 237-2900
Published in Ledger from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2017