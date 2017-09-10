CLARA H.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLARA H. PILGRIM.
PILGRIM, 73
LAKE ALFRED - Clara H. Pilgrim, 73, of Lake Alfred, FL passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at her residence.
Born June 3, 1944 in South Dakota she moved to Florida in 1960. She was a homemaker and was a member of The Deliverance Center in Auburndale.
She is survived by: her husband of 57 years, Horace Earl Pilgrim; a son Horace Pilgrim of Bartow, FL; three daughters, Debra Williams and her husband Jeffrey of Lakeland, FL, Judy Holmes and her husband Paul of Lake Alfred, FL and Glenda Jenkins and her husband, Timmy of Eagle Lake, FL; ten grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was one of eighteen children and is survived by: two brothers, Raymond Metz and Ronnie Metz; and three sisters, Virginia Pitts, Linda Pilgrim and Judy Cupp.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 am till 11:00 am, Thursday, September 14, 2017 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven, followed immediately by funeral services at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2017