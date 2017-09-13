Ledger Obituaries
|
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 13, 2017
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 14, 2017
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Lakeland , FL
Graveside service
Following Services
Oak Hill Burial Par
LESTER WADE SMITH


1940 - 2017 Obituary Condolences
LESTER WADE SMITH Obituary
LESTER WADE
SMITH, 77

LAKELAND - Lester Wade Smith passed away on September 7, 2017.
He is survived by his wife Becky, his 3 sons, 2 step-sons, 13 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and 3 siblings.
He served in the US Navy and retired from the Florida Highway Patrol after 31 years of service. He was a faithful servant of his Lord, Christ Jesus. He loved his family, enjoyed being with friends. He will be missed and remembered as a gentle, loving husband, father, and grandfather.
A Visitation will be from 5-7pm, Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at Heath Funeral Chapel. A celebration of Wade's life and new life is planned for Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 10am at First United Methodist Church of Lakeland and followed by a graveside service at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com .
Published in Ledger from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2017
