LESTER WADE
SMITH, 77
LAKELAND - Lester Wade Smith passed away on September 7, 2017.
He is survived by his wife Becky, his 3 sons, 2 step-sons, 13 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and 3 siblings.
He served in the US Navy and retired from the Florida Highway Patrol after 31 years of service. He was a faithful servant of his Lord, Christ Jesus. He loved his family, enjoyed being with friends. He will be missed and remembered as a gentle, loving husband, father, and grandfather.
A Visitation will be from 5-7pm, Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at Heath Funeral Chapel. A celebration of Wade's life and new life is planned for Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 10am at First United Methodist Church of Lakeland and followed by a graveside service at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2017