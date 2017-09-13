SHIRLEY A.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY A. LANDMEIER.
LANDMEIER, 84
BLUFFTON, OH. - Shirley A. Landmeier, 84, passed away September 9, 2017, at Mennonite Memorial Home in Bluffton, Ohio.
Shirley was born July 9, 1933 in Liberty Center, Ohio, to Arthur and Vivian (Hahn) Spiess. On April 27, 1951 she married Ralph Landmeier who preceded her in death.
Shirley was employed by numerous school districts throughout Ohio including Anthony Wayne, Sylvania City, Revere Local, and Berea City schools. She shared musical interests with her husband and was a part of numerous community bands in Florida and Ohio.
She is survived by two daughters, Sherilee (Melvin) Heitmeyer of Bluffton, Bonnie (Glenn) Bennington of North Lawrence, Ohio; five grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren.
In honor of Shirley's last wishes, her family will have a private graveside service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Willow Ridge, Bluffton.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
239 S Main St
Bluffton, OH 45817
(419) 358-2051
Published in Ledger from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2017