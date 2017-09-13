DENNIS WAYNE
JACKSON, 57
AUBURNDALE - Dennis Wayne Jackson died on Sept. 6th, 2017 @ Heart of Florida of complications from an Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm.
Born Jan. 7th, 1960 at Middletown, Ohio, he spent most of his life in Salem, Ohio.
A loving and devoted father to 4 kids, he is survived by his former wife and friend, Lisa M. Jackson, son: Dustin Jackson and his wife Nicole Jackson, daughter Lauren Jackson Tigner and her husband Damien Tigner; daughter Lacy Jackson Bowen; and her husband Adam Bowen; who have a daughter Phoenix and son on the way. Also survived by another son from a former marriage: Damian Patrick, who has 2 boys and 1 girl, sister Darla Jackson Guthrie and brother Daryl Lee Jackson.
Dennis was always full of joy and happiness; he could make a friend anywhere he went and could brighten a room up with his smile and laughter. Some called him their sunshine and some say his laugh was contagious.
He enjoyed his muscle cars, rebuilding and drag-racing his Monte Carlo, and loved his Ford Mustang. He found great joy in riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle where he would always find himself at the beach, at a car show or motorcycle event.
He was employed at Aim Alliance Inspection Management and was a Trainer and Inspector. He took great pride in his work. He was a very hard working man.
Due to Hurricane Irma; Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be announced @ later date. Any contributions for funeral costs, would be greatly appreciated. You can donate at
www.gofundme.com/dennis-jackson-funeral-cost . Also, to express any sympathies to the family please go to www.ott-laughlin.com .
Dennis was a Christian and loved this prayer: Serenity Prayer: God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change; courage to change the things I can; and wisdom to know the difference. Living one day at a time; enjoying one moment at a time; accepting hardships as the pathway to peace; taking, as He did, this sinful world as it is, not as I would have it; trusting that He will make all things right if I surrender to His Will; that I may be reasonably happy with Him forever in the next. AMEN
Published in Ledger from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2017