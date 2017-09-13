GENEVIEVE
CONDON, 87
LAKE HAMILTON - Beech Mountain, North Carolina, Genevieve Condon, 87, died September 10th, 2017.
'Gen' or 'Nan' as she was known and loved to her family and friends was born in Falmouth, Cape Cod, Massachusetts on November 16th, 1929, the daughter of Annie and Manuel Ferreira.
Gen had a most interesting life after graduating from St. Lawrence High School in Falmouth, Massachusetts. As a young woman, she was employed by New England Telephone Company on the Cape until her marriage to Jack Condon. She moved to Newton, Massachusetts in September 1951. During her children's school years, Gen worked for Gleason's Florist in Auburndale, Massachusetts part time. Eventually, she went back to work for New England Phone Company until her move to Florida in 1978. Gen began working for Cypress Gardens as a part-time switchboard operator soon after arriving in Lake Hamilton. During her 20 years at Cypress Gardens, she expanded her role and worked in Administration and Human Resources. She also volunteered part time as a school custodian at Dundee Learning Center working side by side with her husband for ten years. In her later years she and her husband 'Happy Jack' spent summers up on Beech Mountain, North Carolina, which was their second home. She was able to travel the world with her husband on numerous occasions and shared her love for family, cooking, knitting, with all who she met.
Gen was preceded in death by her husband Jack Condon in December 2007. She leaves behind her son Dr. Stephen M. Condon (Rebecca), Trinity, North Carolina and daughter Erin Condon Gonyea (Dave), Lakeland, Florida. She also leaves Curtis Condon (Rachel), Atlanta, GA, Alexis Condon (Wes), Boone, North Carolina, and Casey Gonyea (Matt Sutch), Green-ville, South Carolina.
Per her request after direct cremation, she will be interred in Newton Cemetery in Newton, Massachusetts along with her husband Jack.
To anyone who encountered the joy of Gen's love, cooking, or soft, comforting, knit hats, please celebrate her greatest gift and purpose by giving to others. She often told family her greatest job was being a Mother.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2017