Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETTY GILMORE. View Sign

BETTY

GILMORE, 86



AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Betty Gilmore, age 86, of Auburndale, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2017, in Lake Alfred.

Mrs. Gilmore was born in Winter Haven to Henry & Leona Rogers. She attended the Rock Church in Winter Haven and enjoyed being active in competitive ballroom dancing where she danced all over the U.S. and Europe. Mrs. Gilmore also enjoyed sewing, needlepoint and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her husband Earl Gilmore. Survivors included 3 sons: Richard, Phil and Terry Braddy, her daughter Barbara Phillips, 2 sisters, Laurel Lea Lamb and Mildred Thomas, a brother James Rogers, 16 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will take place Saturday at 2 PM with visitation beginning at 1 PM at the Kersey Funeral Home in Auburndale.







BETTYGILMORE, 86AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Betty Gilmore, age 86, of Auburndale, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2017, in Lake Alfred.Mrs. Gilmore was born in Winter Haven to Henry & Leona Rogers. She attended the Rock Church in Winter Haven and enjoyed being active in competitive ballroom dancing where she danced all over the U.S. and Europe. Mrs. Gilmore also enjoyed sewing, needlepoint and gardening.She was preceded in death by her husband Earl Gilmore. Survivors included 3 sons: Richard, Phil and Terry Braddy, her daughter Barbara Phillips, 2 sisters, Laurel Lea Lamb and Mildred Thomas, a brother James Rogers, 16 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.Funeral services will take place Saturday at 2 PM with visitation beginning at 1 PM at the Kersey Funeral Home in Auburndale. Funeral Home Kersey Funeral Home

108 Lake Stella Drive

Auburndale , FL 33823

(863) 967-1167 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close