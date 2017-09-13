BETTY
GILMORE, 86
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Betty Gilmore, age 86, of Auburndale, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2017, in Lake Alfred.
Mrs. Gilmore was born in Winter Haven to Henry & Leona Rogers. She attended the Rock Church in Winter Haven and enjoyed being active in competitive ballroom dancing where she danced all over the U.S. and Europe. Mrs. Gilmore also enjoyed sewing, needlepoint and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband Earl Gilmore. Survivors included 3 sons: Richard, Phil and Terry Braddy, her daughter Barbara Phillips, 2 sisters, Laurel Lea Lamb and Mildred Thomas, a brother James Rogers, 16 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will take place Saturday at 2 PM with visitation beginning at 1 PM at the Kersey Funeral Home in Auburndale.
