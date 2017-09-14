Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTHA KAPITULA HARTWELL. View Sign





AUBURNDALE - Martha Kapitula Hartwell, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 07, 2017, with her children at her side.

Martha was born in McAdoo, Pennsylvania on June 14, 1927. After graduating from high school, she attended Jefferson College of Nursing in Philadelphia where she received her nursing diploma. With a group of fun-loving girlfriends, she moved to Aruba and took a nursing job at the hospital in Oranjestad. There she met and married George Hartwell, an engineer with Standard Oil working on the island. Her daughters, Beth Anne and Pat, were born in Aruba and the family then moved to Carlsbad, New Mexico, where sons Mike and Tim were born.

Martha eventually moved to San Angelo, Texas, and then settled in Auburndale, Florida. For over 20 years she enjoyed the many friends and neighbors of the Lake Juliana Landings community. For many years, she taught water aerobics class where she put the group through its exercises, which she enjoyed. Martha was an avid reader, loved bingo, Mexican food, Scrabble, and playing cards.

Twelve years ago, her family gave her a little Shih Tzu puppy who she named Maxi. Maxi was constantly by her side keeping her company and showered her with much love.

Per Martha's wishes, her ashes will be scattered in Taos, New Mexico, where she spent several summers with her family. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the numerous friends and caregivers who provided support, love, and friendship during her final years. Memorial donations may be made to West Texas Boys Ranch, 10223 Boys Ranch Road, San Angelo, TX, 76904;

www.wtbr.org.

Condolences to the family may be sent to Pat Hartwell, 900 N. Stafford St, Ste. 2129, Arlington, VA, 22203.



