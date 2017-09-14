Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM RAY GLASS. View Sign

WILLIAM RAY

GLASS, 72



AUBURNDALE - William Ray Glass, 72, of Auburndale, Florida, passed away at home on the August 25th, 2017, with his wife, Gayle, and granddaughter, Brianna Harris, by his side.

Ray was born on December 25th, 1944 in Miller County, Georgia to Mack and Ophelia Glass. He moved to Auburndale, Florida in 1955.

Ray was married to Olivia Gayle (Deese) Glass on November 5th, 1971; they were married just shy of 46 years.

Ray served in the United States Marine Corp (USMC) for 4 years, after which he returned to Auburndale, Florida where he worked for Florida Gas and Transmission, LLC for 30 years before retiring.

Ray loved coaching football, baseball, soccer, and softball. He also loved going hunting and fishing, but most of all he loved his family more than they will ever know.

Ray is survived by his spouse, Gayle Glass; daughters, Sherri (Glass) Cleveland, Pamela (Glass) Johnson, Brandy (Glass) Payne; sons, Brent and Bradley Orr; 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; mother-in-law, Jean Deese; and many other family members and dear friends.

Ray is preceded in death by his father, William Mack Glass and mother, Clifford Ophelia (Dean) Glass, father-in-law Theo Deese.

The family of William Ray Glass wishes to thank the Good Shepherd Hospice for their care and support.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 16th at 4:30 pm at Kersey Funeral Home 108 Lake Stella Dr. Auburndale, FL.







108 Lake Stella Drive

Auburndale , FL 33823

