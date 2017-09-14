LUCY JANE
COLLINS
LAKE WALES - On September 9, 2017, Lucy Jane Collins entered into the presence of the Lord. She passed at the Groves Center of Lake Wales. And today, she is resting securely in the arms of Jesus, her Savior, Redeemer, and Friend.
Lucy was born in Bartow, Florida to the late Joseph Robert Collins and Lucile Patterson Collins. Her family includes her sister and brother-in-law, Jolene and Marty Howell of Babson Park; her brother and sister-in-law, John and Carol Collins of Ormond Beach, nieces Emily H. Rogers (Dane) of Lakeland, Cheryl Fountain (Danny) Ormond Beach, and Carla Kick, (Michael) Jacksonville, and nephews Todd E. Howell (Melinda) of Winter Garden, and Seth Collins (Cindi) of Macon, GA, as well as many great nieces and nephews.
Lucy graduated from Bartow High School and Florida Southern College, and she also did post-graduate work as a Rotary International Ambassadorial Scholar at University of Kent in Canterbury, United Kingdom. After twenty years of working in various administrative positions in Florida including Carter Belcourt Atkinson, P.A., C.P.A. of Lakeland. Lucy relocated to Wake Forest, NC where she attended Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, graduating in 2012 with a Master of Arts degree. Her final employment was in Raleigh, NC as an administrative assistant for Lawrence Bolton, Attorney.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt love and appreciation to the staff of Abbottswood in Raleigh, The Grove Center of Lake Wales, her many loving caregivers and to Karen and Alan Bullock who willingly and lovingly opened their home to Lucy and her family prior to her return to Florida.
Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church of Bartow on Friday September 15, 2017 from 10 - 11 A.M. followed by a celebration of her life at 11:00 A.M. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be donated to The Mission Fund of Christ Baptist Church, 400 Newton Rd. Raleigh, NC 27615, or The Memorial Scholarship fund of First Baptist Church of Bartow, 410 East Church St. Bartow FL 33830.
Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
First Baptist Church-Bartow
410 E Church St
Bartow, FL 33830
Published in Ledger from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2017