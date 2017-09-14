DAVID SCOTT PONDER, 55
LAKELAND - David Ponder, 55, died in Lakeland, FL on Sept 3rd, 2017. He was the son of Ronald Ponder & Doris Myers Ponder.
He was a graduate of Talawanda High School and Miami University. On March 17, 1990, he married Carman Rodeffer in Oxford, Ohio. He attended Legacy Christian Church in Lakeland, FL. David was an avid golfer spending many days golfing with his brother in law, Steve Rodeffer. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and was a huge Florida Gators fan. He was a giving soul who was always there to help if you needed him.
He is survived by his wife, Carman and their children Kristina (Jason) Rust of Nashville TN, Courtney (Andrew) DeRosa of Pittsburgh, PA, Sarah Kain of Lakeland, FL and Dustin (Sara) Kain of Oxford, MS and 8 grandchildren and his mother Doris Myers Ponder of Oxford. Also, brother Richard Ponder and his wife Kim of Mesa, AZ and sister Donna Ponder of West Chester, OH and nephews Scott and AJ Ponder of Mesa AZ. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Ponder.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2017