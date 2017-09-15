EYDA

LLAGUNO, 88



LAKELAND - Eyda Llaguno, 88, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2017, surrounded by her family.

Eyda was born in Camaguey, Cuba, on September 2, 1929. In 1968 she arrived in the U.S. with her husband and two daughters with the hope to make a better life for their family. In 1997, upon her husband's retirement, she moved to Lakeland to live close to her daughters and grandchildren.

Eyda was an inspiration to all who knew her. Nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her family. Simple things like planting flowers in her garden, or enjoying a 'cafecito' and conversation with her loved ones made her the happiest. Filled with wisdom, she always gave sensible advice. Her grandchildren, who lovingly knew her as Pipa, brought her immense pride and joy. Pipa blessed us with her unconditional love, joyous attitude, and courageous spirit. She will be missed, but her love and legacy will forever be with us.

She is survived by her loving husband, Sergio; daughters, Eyda Navarrete and Ana Fernandez (George); grandchildren Jorge Navarrete, George (Loren), Adriana and Andrew Fernandez.

A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Saturday, September 16th at 1:00 at Resurrection Catholic Church in the Chapel. Visitation will be at 12:30.

Published in Ledger from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2017