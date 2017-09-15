Obituary Guest Book View Sign



JACKSON, 74



LAKE WALES - Billy Charles Jackson of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Thursday, September 7, 2017 at the Ellenton Hospice House in Palmetto, Florida.

He was born November 15, 1942 in Columbia, Alabama to the late Charlie B. and Hilda M. (Milner) Jackson. He came to Florida as a young adult coming from Dothan, Alabama. He was a Roofing Machinist and member of the Pentecostals Church. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. Billy enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, his pet dogs Liberty, Brandy, Luna and cat Isabella.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Betty Day, brother Larry Jackson and niece Lisa Gadberry Bear.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth H. 'Beth' Jackson, daughter Pauline R. Paula Melvin (Kenny) of Polk City, FL, Dawn Cheri Colvin (Danny) of Warm Springs, GA, Tracy L. Jackson of Bradley Junction, FL, Hope M. Buntrock (Eric) of Austin, MN, Courtney Walter (Sergio) of Herndon, VA, sons Billy C. 'Buddy' Jackson, Jr. of Lake Wales, FL, Chris Jackson (Cheryl) of Lake Wales, FL, Michael Jackson of Winter Haven, FL, sisters Ann Stockton of Bradenton, FL, Margaret Lassater of Lake Wales, FL, brothers Donald Jackson (Danise) of Lake Wales, FL, Ronald Jackson (Carmen) of Winter Haven, FL, Sonny Jackson (Sandy) of Lake Wales, FL, sister-n-law Kathryn 'Kitty' Rabon of Lake Wales, FL, many grandchildren, many great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.

Those who wish may make donations to the at 3709 W. Jetton Ave. Tampa, Fl. 33629.

Visitation will be held 10:00 am Saturday, September 16, 2017 with services at 11:00 am at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Livingston officiating.

Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family or you may view the webcast of the service at

www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .



BILLY CHARLESJACKSON, 74LAKE WALES - Billy Charles Jackson of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Thursday, September 7, 2017 at the Ellenton Hospice House in Palmetto, Florida.He was born November 15, 1942 in Columbia, Alabama to the late Charlie B. and Hilda M. (Milner) Jackson. He came to Florida as a young adult coming from Dothan, Alabama. He was a Roofing Machinist and member of the Pentecostals Church. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. Billy enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, his pet dogs Liberty, Brandy, Luna and cat Isabella.He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Betty Day, brother Larry Jackson and niece Lisa Gadberry Bear.He is survived by his wife Elizabeth H. 'Beth' Jackson, daughter Pauline R. Paula Melvin (Kenny) of Polk City, FL, Dawn Cheri Colvin (Danny) of Warm Springs, GA, Tracy L. Jackson of Bradley Junction, FL, Hope M. Buntrock (Eric) of Austin, MN, Courtney Walter (Sergio) of Herndon, VA, sons Billy C. 'Buddy' Jackson, Jr. of Lake Wales, FL, Chris Jackson (Cheryl) of Lake Wales, FL, Michael Jackson of Winter Haven, FL, sisters Ann Stockton of Bradenton, FL, Margaret Lassater of Lake Wales, FL, brothers Donald Jackson (Danise) of Lake Wales, FL, Ronald Jackson (Carmen) of Winter Haven, FL, Sonny Jackson (Sandy) of Lake Wales, FL, sister-n-law Kathryn 'Kitty' Rabon of Lake Wales, FL, many grandchildren, many great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.Those who wish may make donations to the at 3709 W. Jetton Ave. Tampa, Fl. 33629.Visitation will be held 10:00 am Saturday, September 16, 2017 with services at 11:00 am at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Livingston officiating.Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family or you may view the webcast of the service at Funeral Home Marion Nelson Funeral Home

454 S Buckmoore Rd

Lake Wales , FL 33853

(863) 676-2541 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close