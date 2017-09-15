BILLY CHARLES
JACKSON, 74
LAKE WALES - Billy Charles Jackson of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Thursday, September 7, 2017 at the Ellenton Hospice House in Palmetto, Florida.
He was born November 15, 1942 in Columbia, Alabama to the late Charlie B. and Hilda M. (Milner) Jackson. He came to Florida as a young adult coming from Dothan, Alabama. He was a Roofing Machinist and member of the Pentecostals Church. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. Billy enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, his pet dogs Liberty, Brandy, Luna and cat Isabella.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Betty Day, brother Larry Jackson and niece Lisa Gadberry Bear.
He is survived by his wife Elizabeth H. 'Beth' Jackson, daughter Pauline R. Paula Melvin (Kenny) of Polk City, FL, Dawn Cheri Colvin (Danny) of Warm Springs, GA, Tracy L. Jackson of Bradley Junction, FL, Hope M. Buntrock (Eric) of Austin, MN, Courtney Walter (Sergio) of Herndon, VA, sons Billy C. 'Buddy' Jackson, Jr. of Lake Wales, FL, Chris Jackson (Cheryl) of Lake Wales, FL, Michael Jackson of Winter Haven, FL, sisters Ann Stockton of Bradenton, FL, Margaret Lassater of Lake Wales, FL, brothers Donald Jackson (Danise) of Lake Wales, FL, Ronald Jackson (Carmen) of Winter Haven, FL, Sonny Jackson (Sandy) of Lake Wales, FL, sister-n-law Kathryn 'Kitty' Rabon of Lake Wales, FL, many grandchildren, many great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.
Those who wish may make donations to the at 3709 W. Jetton Ave. Tampa, Fl. 33629.
Visitation will be held 10:00 am Saturday, September 16, 2017 with services at 11:00 am at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Livingston officiating.
Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family or you may view the webcast of the service at
www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2017