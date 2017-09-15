Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEAN RAYMOND "BLUE" TERRY. View Sign

BARTOW - Jean Raymond 'Blue' Terry, age 93, passed away Monday, September 11, 2017. Jean was born February 27, 1924 in Jerseyville, IL to Rena Parsell Terry and Jesse Raymond Terry. He was the youngest of five children and moved with his family to Bartow, FL when he was 6 weeks old. He served in the US Marine Corps, in the Philippines and the Solomon Islands during World War II. A 1950 graduate of Florida Southern College, with a degree in Engineering, and a 1970 Graduate of Harvard Advanced Management Program, he worked as an engineer with W.R. Grace and retired as General Manager of the Central Florida Operations in 1980. After retirement, he lived at one of his favorite places on earth, Little Gasparilla Island, where he fished and enjoyed the beach life for two decades. He was a lifelong member of the ARP Church in Bartow, joining the church in 1932. A devoted family man, he was loved by all and remembered as a kind and gentle man, with a great sense of humor.

He is survived by wife: Nelle Kennedy Stuart Terry, daughter: Alison Terry, step-daughter: Margrette Lane Rhoden (Brad) and step-son: Tait Lane (Farrah). He adored his 6 beautiful granddaughters: Grace and Annie Yano, Claudia, Caroline and Charlotte Lane, and Haley Rhoden, plus grandson: Blake Rhoden and loved giving them golf cart rides. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings: Warren, Newell, Marjorie Kane and Pauline Adams, first wife: Lois Harris Terry and son: Vance Terry.

Family will receive friends Friday, September 22, 2017 from 10 to 11:00 am at Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 205 East Stanford in Bartow. Funeral service will follow Friday, September 22, 2017, at 11:00 am at Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be made to the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church building fund.







