LAKELAND - Carlie Nelson, 81, went home to the Lord on September 5, 2017. She was born in Newberry, Michigan on March 20, 1936 to parents Kenneth and Helen Wood. She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Karen, and baby brother, Kenneth.
Upon graduation, she attended Gale Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota and later began work with American Airlines. She was married to husband, Gary, for 59 years and was blessed with three wonderful sons and their families who loved her very much.
Carlie was a long-time active member of United Methodist Temple. She had a hug and a smile for everyone she met. Carlie had several hobbies including knitting, crocheting, ceramics, gardening, and interior decorating. She also enjoyed traveling and two of her most cherished trips were to Israel and to St. Peters Basilica in Rome.
She is survived by her husband, Gary; her sons, Kenneth (Sheila) of St. Petersburg, FL, Robert (Sonia) of Boca Raton, FL, and Patrick (Nancy) of Lawrenceburg, IN; sister, Virginia Gabel; seven grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Our family is extremely grateful for the loving care provided to Carlie by Good Shepherd Hospice. We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations in Carlie's memory be made to Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, FL.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by a celebration of life service at 11a.m., on Monday, September 18, 2017, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2017