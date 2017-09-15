GLORIA G. FORD, 73
LAKELAND - Gloria G. Ford, 73, went to be with The Lord Jesus Christ after passing from complications of CHF on Wednesday, September 13, 2017.
Gloria was born in Wetumka, Alabama, July 6, 1944. She moved to Lakeland from Sterling Heights, Michigan with her late husband, William G. Ford in July, 1999.
Mrs. Ford is the oldest of 6 siblings, Nora Spencer of Arizona, Linda Dubie of Alaska, Dave Durham of Florida, Dan Durham of Michigan and Sandy Stanley of Michigan.
To all my 'FRIENDS' in Lakeland & Winter Haven, Florida and at The Estates at Carpenters - THANK YOU!
Gloria's wishes were no funeral and no memorial service. She will be next to her late husband, William E. Ford. Interment will be at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2017