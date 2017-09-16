HOWARD
P. 'HEAD'
MARTIN, 76
BARTOW - Howard P. 'Head' Martin, age 76, passed away Monday, September 11, 2017 at Lakeland Nursing and Rehab Center in Lakeland.
Born Monday, June 9, 1941 in Roanoke Rapids, NC, (Creeksville, NC) Mr. Martin was a resident of Bartow since 1970, moving from North Carolina. He was a member of the Christian Freewill Baptist Church of Bartow. He was the owner and operator of H&B Transport for many years. Mr. Martin was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. He also enjoyed Nascar racing and served on many pit crews over the years.
He is preceded in death by his father, Clenton Martin, his mother, Pauline Johnson Martin, a sister, Loretta Cahoon and a grandson: Tyler Martin. Mr. Martin is survived by four sons: Howard Martin, Jr. of Goppilngen, Germany, Clinton Martin of Bartow, Thomas Martin of Jonesborough, TN and Kevin Vaneepoel of Bartow, a brother Wayne Martin of Creeksville, NC, a sister Trilcia Martin, of Chessapeake, VA, eleven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and a special friend Sara Robinson.
Family will receive friends Tuesday, September 19, 2017 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Gandy Cemetery, Connersville.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2017