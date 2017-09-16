Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA TEACHOUT STRICKLAND. View Sign

BARBARA TEACHOUT STRICKLAND, 71



LAKELAND -

Barbara Teachout Strickland, 71, passed away at her home in Lakeland on Monday, September 11, 2017.

She was born in Maryland, New York, then served our country as a PFC in the United States Marine Corps. Prior to her retirement, she was a General Manager for Amerada Hess Corp. for 30 years. She enjoyed crafts, boating, fishing, recent traveling and spending time with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers: Jeff, Jimmy, and Bill. She is survived by her devoted husband of 35 years, Steven Strickland of Lakeland. She will be lovingly missed and always remembered by her three children: Tim (Patty) Smith of Fruitland Park, FL, Steven (Shari) Strickland of Ocala, FL and Michelle (Terry) Beekman of Sevierville, TN; 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

A service will be held on Tuesday, 9/19/17, at 11:00 a.m. (with visitation from 10 to 11) at Purcell Funeral Home Chapel and interment will follow at Center Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home, Bushnell, Florida.



