JAMES EDWARD
GONYAW, Jr., 79
LAKELAND - James Edward Gonyaw, Jr., 79, of Lakeland FL, passed away on September 7th, 2017.
James was born in Port Huron, MI to James and Betty Gonyaw. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, and family. He never met a stranger and kept his sense of humor to the very end.
James is survived by loving wife of 61 years, Margaret, son Mark and his wife Rosemary, daughters: Melodie and husband Mark Waits, Lorrie and husband Clay Gipson, six grandchildren: Adam (Shannon) Lindsey, Catherine (Jeremy) LaForest, Dustin (Allysa) Lindsey, Jamie Lind-sey, Jennifer Gipson, and Jenna (Jeremy) Carter, two great grandchildren: Audrey and Jaden Carter, one brother Joe, and host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his son: Michael, parents, and brother Dick.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2017