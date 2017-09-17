LEO HENRY
LEAVITT, 67
WINTER HAVEN - Leo Henry Leavitt of Winter Haven, FL, passed away Friday, September 8, 2017. He was 67. A native of Winter Haven, born July 2, 1950 to Werner and Blanche Hicks Leavitt, Leo has lived here his whole life. He was a contractor, a softball coach, and he was an avid fisherman and Florida Gators fan.
Leo is survived by his daughters, Leigh-Ann Leavitt and Jamie Leavitt, both of Winter Haven; his sisters: Becky Leavitt of Winter Haven, and Brenda Sawyer of Lakeland. Leo also leaves behind his three grandchildren: Cody, Alexyss, and Makenzy.
Memorial services will be 3:00 PM Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2017