LINDA (WEBSTER) MYERS
1949 - 2017
WINTER HAVEN - Born December 24, 1949, in Winter Haven, Linda Myers died on September 9, 2017, at the age of 67. A 20-year survivor of Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, she passed away peacefully after a year-long battle with Myleodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), a form of leukemia.
Linda spent her early years in Lake Alfred, where she became an accomplished water skier at a young age. By the time she was 14, she had joined the Cypress Gardens ski show and continued to perform with the group until completion of high school. She graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1967 and shortly afterwards entered the Grady Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Atlanta, Georgia, where she received her RN degree in 1970. She worked for 20 years as a charge nurse in the Medical Intensive Care Unit at Winter Haven Hospital and held CCRN certification. In 1981, she and her late husband, Paul C. Myers, to whom she was married for 34 years prior to his death in 2004, founded Applied Aquatic Management, which they operated out of their house with one airboat, one other employee, and much determination to succeed. A friend taught her some of the basic principles of accounting, which she quickly learned, and she kept the books for the fledgling company while continuing to work as a nurse for several years. With the growth of the company, however, she eventually left the nursing profession to devote full time to the family business, becoming its Vice-President, a role in which she continued until the present.
Although a resident of Winter Haven for most of her adult and professional years, she maintained unwavering dedication to the First Baptist Church of Lake Alfred, where she was Preschool Director for 20 years and also served on the Stewardship Committee, as well as the Decorating and Personnel Committees. She was also Chair for Preschool VBS, served on the Children's Ministry Council, and was a Women's Bible Study Leader, along with many other roles at the church.
Known for her friendliness and generosity, Linda loved her family and her grandchildren, her extended family, and her many friends. She was also a life-long Gator fan and more recently, an avid supporter of both the Steelers and the Penguins, and enjoyed playing golf. She was an accomplished cook and loved to entertain, sometimes as many as 30 or more family and friends at Thanksgiving, Christmas, or Easter dinners. She was also an excellent gardener, a serious collector of antiques and also loved to travel, with a special fondness for Italy.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, William A. (Archie) Webster and Wilma Gamel Webster of Winter Haven. She is survived by her daughter, Robin Myers Ricci (Frank) of Pittsburgh, PA, and her son Paul Charles (PJ) Myers, Jr., (Jennifer) of Winter Haven, and her sister, Jan Phillips (Kendall) as well as three grandchildren: Jacob Myers, Jordan Myers, and Jonah Myers Ricci, along with many nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2017, from 5 to 7 PM and a memorial service on September 22, at 11 AM at the First Baptist Church of Lake Alfred. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Linda's memory may be made to the Preschool Ministry of the church, 280 East Pierce Street, Lake Alfred, FL, 33850.
First Baptist Church
280 E Pierce St
Lake Alfred, FL 33850
Published in Ledger from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2017
