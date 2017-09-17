BETTY CARROLL
|
CARTER, 85
WINTER HAVEN - Betty Carroll Carter, 85, passed away Monday, September 11, 2017.
Betty was born December 31, 1931 in Gainesville, FL. She came to Winter Haven from Gainesville in 1931.
Betty is predeceased by son Richard Lawson and brother William Martin Carroll. She is survived by her husband Richard D. Carter of Winter Haven, son David Lawson of Dadeville, AL, son William Van of Augusta, GA, stepson Richard D. Carter, Jr. of Knoxville, TN, sister Mary Thagard of Bartow, FL sister Marion Brown of Winter Haven, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
A private family service is being held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2017