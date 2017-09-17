CARL J.
WALTERS, 77
WINTER HAVEN - Carl J. Walters, 77. On a winter day, January 25, 1940, Carl James Walters was born in East St. Louis, Illinois and on September 6, 2017 in Winter Haven, Florida went to his eternal home to be greeted by his Lord and Savior, and his family and friends who preceded him in death.
Those left to mourn his passing are his loving wife, Trudy, daughters, Shannon (Todd) Nowicki and Courtney (Brad) Stewart, seven grandchildren: Casey (Amanda) McClusky, Callahan (Natalie) McClusky, Jacquelyn Nowicki Boston and Jackson Stewart, Ashley (Josh) Haskell, and Amber Stewart, eight great grandchildren, brother, Ronald, brothers-in-law, Dan (Sharon) Keilman and Dennis (Beverly) Keilman, many nephews and nieces, and extended family and friends.
He graduated from Lane Tech and IIT in Chicago. He loved to volunteer, mentoring many young people on and off the softball field, basketball court, and during scouting years. 'No Ball No Play' will be remembered by many. He was also a lifelong Cubs fan and was happy to see them win the World Series in his lifetime.
Now that Hurricane Irma has passed a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church 532 Ave. M NW Winter Haven, FL at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 22, 2017. Interment will be held in Indiana at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice of the .
St Joseph's Catholic Church
532 Avenue M NW
Winter Haven, FL 33881
Published in Ledger from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2017