JOSHUA MARLIN
WEST, 40
ST. PETERSBURG - Joshua Marlin West, of St. Petersburg & Lakeland, passed away in his sleep peacefully on the morning of September 3, 2017.
He was born on August 27, 1977 in Lafayette Louisiana. Josh was an amazing human being, a devoted Son, a selfless Brother, a fun Uncle, a loyal friend, a brilliant mind, hilarious, yet had so much depth. His laughter will be a sound we will never forget. Josh was a successful Insurance Claims Manager, mentor and admired colleague.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held to honor him on September 23, 2017 @ 6pm on Sunset Beach, 8484 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island. If you were lucky enough to be a part of his life, please come share your memories with us. Bring your beach chair, stories, pictures, and most of all your love and support.
Josh is survived by his parents Michael & Pamela Marlin Bryan, his grandparents Robert & Patricia Sanner, his sister Laura West Walker, his niece Daelyn, his nephews Kody, Blake, Davis, and Mikey, his cherished fur baby Suki, as well as many friends he made throughout his life. He touched so many hearts during his short time with us, and will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to Balance Tampa Bay in his honor. http://balancetampabay.org/
Published in Ledger from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2017