MULBERRY - Joe Smith Fulmer, 90, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2017 in Mulberry, Florida.
Born in Saluda, SC on April 1, 1927, he was the youngest son of the late Talley Doyle and Frankie Herlong Fulmer. He graduated with honors from Clemson A&M College, class of 1951, and was a veteran of the United States Army's 82 Airborne, having served in Europe during the military occupation following WWII.
Joe retired as Senior Vice President of Marshall & Williams, Co. in Greenville, SC in the late 1990s. Following the death of his first wife, Melba Brannen Fulmer in 1998, he married Sara Jo Howard and moved to Florida where they spent 18 wonderful years together. Joe was the consummate salesman, never meeting a stranger and easily making friends wherever he went. He loved to travel and managed to see most of the world during his working career and continued to travel following retirement. He enjoyed many sports, especially golf, and shot 'his age' on his 75th birthday. As his health eventually diminished his ability to compete, he still enjoyed watching sports and followed his teams, especially the Clemson Tigers and all things Tampa Bay.
Joe was very active in Alcoholics Anonymous and enjoyed more than 55 years of sobriety as a member of its fellowship. He maintained close friendships within AA all over the country and was a prized speaker at conventions and meetings. He continued to help others selflessly until the time of his death. He was also active in numerous other charitable organizations, giving his time to Meals on Wheels, Hospice, his local church, and other groups.
Joe is survived by his wife Sara Jo, sons Rick Fulmer (Kathy) of Fair Play, SC, Jim Fulmer (Sheryl) of Greer, SC and Greg Fulmer of Tampa, FL; and six grandchildren: Chris, Joe, Grace, Matthew and Samantha Fulmer, and Aaron Dukes. He was predeceased by his first wife, Melba and his daughter, Sandra Riddle.
Funeral service will be Monday, September 18, 2017, at 11:00 AM at Grace Lutheran Church, 745 S. Ingraham Ave., Lakeland, 33801. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the Grace Lutheran Church.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2017