Obituary Guest Book View Sign

JOE SMITH

FULMER, 90



MULBERRY - Joe Smith Fulmer, 90, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2017 in Mulberry, Florida.

Born in Saluda, SC on April 1, 1927, he was the youngest son of the late Talley Doyle and Frankie Herlong Fulmer. He graduated with honors from Clemson A&M College, class of 1951, and was a veteran of the United States Army's 82 Airborne, having served in Europe during the military occupation following

Joe retired as Senior Vice President of Marshall & Williams, Co. in Greenville, SC in the late 1990s. Following the death of his first wife, Melba Brannen Fulmer in 1998, he married Sara Jo Howard and moved to Florida where they spent 18 wonderful years together. Joe was the consummate salesman, never meeting a stranger and easily making friends wherever he went. He loved to travel and managed to see most of the world during his working career and continued to travel following retirement. He enjoyed many sports, especially golf, and shot 'his age' on his 75th birthday. As his health eventually diminished his ability to compete, he still enjoyed watching sports and followed his teams, especially the Clemson Tigers and all things Tampa Bay.

Joe was very active in Alcoholics Anonymous and enjoyed more than 55 years of sobriety as a member of its fellowship. He maintained close friendships within AA all over the country and was a prized speaker at conventions and meetings. He continued to help others selflessly until the time of his death. He was also active in numerous other charitable organizations, giving his time to Meals on Wheels, Hospice, his local church, and other groups.

Joe is survived by his wife Sara Jo, sons Rick Fulmer (Kathy) of Fair Play, SC, Jim Fulmer (Sheryl) of Greer, SC and Greg Fulmer of Tampa, FL; and six grandchildren: Chris, Joe, Grace, Matthew and Samantha Fulmer, and Aaron Dukes. He was predeceased by his first wife, Melba and his daughter, Sandra Riddle.

Funeral service will be Monday, September 18, 2017, at 11:00 AM at Grace Lutheran Church, 745 S. Ingraham Ave., Lakeland, 33801. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the Grace Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.heathfuneralchap







JOE SMITHFULMER, 90MULBERRY - Joe Smith Fulmer, 90, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2017 in Mulberry, Florida.Born in Saluda, SC on April 1, 1927, he was the youngest son of the late Talley Doyle and Frankie Herlong Fulmer. He graduated with honors from Clemson A&M College, class of 1951, and was a veteran of the United States Army's 82 Airborne, having served in Europe during the military occupation following WWII Joe retired as Senior Vice President of Marshall & Williams, Co. in Greenville, SC in the late 1990s. Following the death of his first wife, Melba Brannen Fulmer in 1998, he married Sara Jo Howard and moved to Florida where they spent 18 wonderful years together. Joe was the consummate salesman, never meeting a stranger and easily making friends wherever he went. He loved to travel and managed to see most of the world during his working career and continued to travel following retirement. He enjoyed many sports, especially golf, and shot 'his age' on his 75th birthday. As his health eventually diminished his ability to compete, he still enjoyed watching sports and followed his teams, especially the Clemson Tigers and all things Tampa Bay.Joe was very active in Alcoholics Anonymous and enjoyed more than 55 years of sobriety as a member of its fellowship. He maintained close friendships within AA all over the country and was a prized speaker at conventions and meetings. He continued to help others selflessly until the time of his death. He was also active in numerous other charitable organizations, giving his time to Meals on Wheels, Hospice, his local church, and other groups.Joe is survived by his wife Sara Jo, sons Rick Fulmer (Kathy) of Fair Play, SC, Jim Fulmer (Sheryl) of Greer, SC and Greg Fulmer of Tampa, FL; and six grandchildren: Chris, Joe, Grace, Matthew and Samantha Fulmer, and Aaron Dukes. He was predeceased by his first wife, Melba and his daughter, Sandra Riddle.Funeral service will be Monday, September 18, 2017, at 11:00 AM at Grace Lutheran Church, 745 S. Ingraham Ave., Lakeland, 33801. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the Grace Lutheran Church.Condolences may be sent to the family atwww.heathfuneralchap el.com Religious Service Information Grace Lutheran Church

745 S Ingraham Ave

Lakeland, FL 33801

Published in Ledger from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com