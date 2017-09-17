JAMES 'JAMIE' MARTIN, 80
HAINES CITY - James 'Jamie' Martin, 80, of Haines City, FL passed away on September 11, 2017 at his residence.
He was born on May 9, 1937 in Red Level, AL to Robert and Nonie Sturgis Martin and has been a lifelong resident of Haines City. Jamie owned and operated Lake Henry Tile for some 40 years and was of the Baptist faith. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force and loved spending time with his family as well as being a lifelong fisherman.
He was predeceased by his parents; siblings, Doris Long, Mildred Carlisle, Gerald Martin and Barbara Steakley. Jamie is survived by his wife, of 27 years, Elaine Courson Martin; children, Gail (Ronnie) Crowson of Shreveport, LA, Renee (David) Blackwelder of Bartow, FL, Mark (Leslie) Martin of Brandon, FL, Michelle (John) Yar-brough of Lakeland, FL, Shane Rhoades of Andalusia, AL; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be Saturday, September 23, 2017 from 9 am until the funeral at 10 am at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City.
Memorials may be made to , Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation , 12810 USF Mag-nolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612. Condolences via: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2017