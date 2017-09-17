Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BARTOW - Patricia Anne Schroer, age 69, passed way Saturday, September 9, 2017 at her home in Bartow.

Born March 12, 1948 in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of Harold and Marie (McHenry) Geyer. Mrs. Schroer retired after a career with the Social Security Administration as a Service Representative. She attended Saint John Neumann Catholic Church in Lakeland.

Mrs. Schroer is survived by her husband Donald Schroer of Lakeland, her son Mike Bonner (Randi), also of Bartow, her siblings: Harold Geyer of Hackettstown, NJ, Alice Furda (Donald) of Colonia, NJ, William Geyer of Roselle, NJ, and three grandchildren: Quinn Bonner, Jaime Bonner, and Brett Bonner.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 19th from 6pm to 8pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 20th at 10:00 am at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church in Lakeland.

