MABEL 'BUTCH'
|
MATHIAS, 95
HAINES CITY - Mabel 'Butch' Mathias, 95, of Haines City, FL passed away on September 13, 2017.
She was born on January 3, 1922 in Litchfield, MI and was a lifelong resident of Haines City. Butch was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Haines City and she was very active, both, as a Pink Lady with Heart of Florida Hosp. and as a member of the Red Hats.
She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur F. Mathias and she is survived by her daughters, Marilyn (Wayne) Stewart, Susan (Warren) McKnight; sister, Betty Murphy; grandchildren, Kelly Lewis, Angela Silva, Steven Stewart; great grandchildren, Marilyn Silva, Hadley Lewis; and several loving nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 20, 2017 from 10 am until the funeral at 11 am at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City. Memorials may be made to: or to Good Shepherd Hospice. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Published in Ledger from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2017