LAKELAND - Marjorie Hicks, 94, of Lakeland, Florida passed into eternity Sunday, September 10, 2017.
Marjorie was a lifelong resident of Lakeland and was known well in her teen years for being a member of the all girls quartet that sang on a weekly radio program here in town. Marjorie was the church pianist for many years at Lake Wire Church of God and would open her home to many who needed help through the years.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her loving husband, Laudis Hicks, her son Kenneth Hicks, her daughter and son in law Sandi and Tony Pate, as well as her parents and two sisters. She is survived by her grandchildren, Michelle and Javier Gonzalez, Bryan Pate, Stephanie and Jamie Short, great grandchildren Alex Gonzalez and Kenneth James (KJ) Short and daughter in law Brenda Hicks.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 11:00 am at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2017