GERALD 'JERRY'
|
BLUME, 77
WINTER HAVEN - Gerald 'Jerry' Blume, 77, of Winter Haven passed away on 9/9/2017 after a brief illness.
He is survived by his cherished wife of 57 years, Shirley; daughter, Debbie and son-in-law Michael Simmons; son Kenneth and daughter-in-law Tam-my Blume; son James and daughter-in-law Dominique Blume; his 9 grandchildren and his 4 great-grandchildren.
He loved us all and we love him. He will be greatly missed.
There will be no services.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2017