JENNIFER MEGAN

ROHLFING



LAKELAND - Jennifer Megan Rohlfing passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2017. She was born in Winter Haven, Florida on February 10, 1981 to Frank and Linda Rohlfing.

Jennifer was the owner of Mirabella's Signature Salon and Spa. She had a vibrant and charismatic personality whose beauty from within reflected upon others. She was full of life and selfless in her acts. She was very spiritual and enjoyed astrology and nature.

Jennifer is preceded in death by her brother, Michael Rohlfing.

She is survived by her husband, Chris Oliver, her parents, Frank and Linda Rohlfing, sister, Sherry Windsor and many other loving family members.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 6pm and services at 7pm at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 South Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801.

Published in Ledger from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2017