JEANNETTE LOUISE KENNEDY STOKES
HAINES CITY - Jeannette Louise Kennedy Stokes, born April 28, 1922 in Abington, a suburb of Philadelphia. PA; passed away on Sept 13, 2017. She was the loving wife of Harman French Stokes who died August 2000.
Jeannette was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Haines City for over 60 years, where she served our Lord as a Lay Eucharistic Minister and Visitor, and was active in the Healing Ministry and at different times, was a choir member, Sunday School Superintendent and Altar Guild director, and active in ECW.
She was a Cub Scout Den mother, and later a Girl Scout Leader.
In 1993 Jeannette was honored as 'Woman of the Year' at St. Mark's Centennial Celebration. She was a life member of the Order of Daughters of the King.
She was a Board President for two terms, while an active volunteer over 10 years at the Community Service Center of N.E. Polk County.
In 1996, she was honored by Haines City Chamber of Commerce as 'Citizen of the Year' for Outstanding Community Service, and in
1997, she was honored by Good Shepherd Hospice for Community Volunteer Service.
She was a life member of Florida Regional Medical Center Auxiliary and served as president in 1996. She was a life member of the Haines City Friends of the Library, and life member of the Haines City Historical Society.
Jeannette had a passion for volunteering, singing, reading, visiting the sick and shut ins, and keeping in touch with family and friends by phone and writing notes and letters (never used a computer - did not want her information floating all around up there in outer space).
She was a loving mother to Brian Kennedy Stokes (Brenda), Marcia Claire Stokes Rountree (Steve), David Matthews Stokes (Beth); 'Gram' to Kimberly Stokes Best (Justin) and her children Tyler and Kayley; 'Granma' to Jason Rountree, Jonathan Rountree (Angie) and son Joshua, Jake, Jaron and Justin Rountree (Brittany) and his children Colby and Chloe; Lacy Rountree (Rock-ey) and daughters McKenna and Kaelyn; brother David William Kennedy (Tenna) and many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brothers, James, Lou, and Charles Kennedy.
Visitation will be 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Thursday September 21, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church with funeral services following visitation at 4:00 pm. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a gift may be given to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Building Fund and sent to P.O. Box 1810, Haines City, Florida 33845.
Condolences via:
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Published in Ledger from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2017