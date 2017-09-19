Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VEDA WILSON LAMECK. View Sign

VEDA WILSON

LAMECK



WINTER HAVEN - Veda Wilson Lameck passed away peacefully on September 7, 2017.

Born Veda Virginia Wilson on March 16, 1932, in Ocala, Florida to Ozzie Alexander Wilson and Mary Ellen Stokes Wilson. Veda was the second child born to the couple. She had an older brother Richard and a younger brother Clyde when their father died on August 1, 1934.

Mary Ellen was later married to Marvin Leonard Cowart and the couple welcomed daughters Catherine and Nell to the family. In 1939, Mary Ellen was widowed a second time. Mary Ellen moved her family to Winter Haven in 1943.

Veda graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1949. The first three years following graduation, she enjoyed working at the Arcade Gift Shop selling china, crystal and silver as wedding gifts for local brides. In 1952, she began working in the business office of Peninsular Telephone Company and continued as the company evolved to GTE and then Verizon. She retired in 1986.

Veda married Joe Raymond Lameck from Sheldon, Illinois on December 17, 1962. They had no children but both doted on their many nieces and nephews. Because of Joe's passion for golf, they moved to Cypresswood in 1976. The thirteenth green is directly behind the family home. Veda served as the president of the Cypresswood Ladies Nine Hole Golf Association for several years. They shared many happy years until Joe's death in 1999.

She was a Garden Club member for more than sixty years, first in Jacaranda and then Camellia. She said it was like having that many more sisters.

Veda had a lovely smile, an infectious laugh and a love for life that left a lasting impression on all the lives she touched. She enjoyed her family, many friends, flower arranging, music, com-munity theatre plays and her church.

Veda's survivors include brothers: Richard (Jocelyn) Wilson, Debbie, Rick and Vicky, Clyde (Anita) Wilson, Susan, Bob; sisters Catherine Loving, Lea, Ellen, Beth, Frank, Nell Speer, Steve, Mike, Diane.

A special thank you to each and every one who took the time to visit, call, send cards, food and spend time with the family. Your presence in Veda's life is appreciated and will never be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, Hope Presbyterian Church or the .

A celebration of her life will be held at Hope Presbyterian Church on Saturday, September 23 at 11:00 am.



VEDA WILSONLAMECKWINTER HAVEN - Veda Wilson Lameck passed away peacefully on September 7, 2017.Born Veda Virginia Wilson on March 16, 1932, in Ocala, Florida to Ozzie Alexander Wilson and Mary Ellen Stokes Wilson. Veda was the second child born to the couple. She had an older brother Richard and a younger brother Clyde when their father died on August 1, 1934.Mary Ellen was later married to Marvin Leonard Cowart and the couple welcomed daughters Catherine and Nell to the family. In 1939, Mary Ellen was widowed a second time. Mary Ellen moved her family to Winter Haven in 1943.Veda graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1949. The first three years following graduation, she enjoyed working at the Arcade Gift Shop selling china, crystal and silver as wedding gifts for local brides. In 1952, she began working in the business office of Peninsular Telephone Company and continued as the company evolved to GTE and then Verizon. She retired in 1986.Veda married Joe Raymond Lameck from Sheldon, Illinois on December 17, 1962. They had no children but both doted on their many nieces and nephews. Because of Joe's passion for golf, they moved to Cypresswood in 1976. The thirteenth green is directly behind the family home. Veda served as the president of the Cypresswood Ladies Nine Hole Golf Association for several years. They shared many happy years until Joe's death in 1999.She was a Garden Club member for more than sixty years, first in Jacaranda and then Camellia. She said it was like having that many more sisters.Veda had a lovely smile, an infectious laugh and a love for life that left a lasting impression on all the lives she touched. She enjoyed her family, many friends, flower arranging, music, com-munity theatre plays and her church.Veda's survivors include brothers: Richard (Jocelyn) Wilson, Debbie, Rick and Vicky, Clyde (Anita) Wilson, Susan, Bob; sisters Catherine Loving, Lea, Ellen, Beth, Frank, Nell Speer, Steve, Mike, Diane.A special thank you to each and every one who took the time to visit, call, send cards, food and spend time with the family. Your presence in Veda's life is appreciated and will never be forgotten.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, Hope Presbyterian Church or the .A celebration of her life will be held at Hope Presbyterian Church on Saturday, September 23 at 11:00 am. Religious Service Information Hope Presbyterian Church

2110 Cypress Gardens Blvd

Winter Haven, FL 33884

Published in Ledger from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations