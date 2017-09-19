VEDA WILSON
WINTER HAVEN - Veda Wilson Lameck passed away peacefully on September 7, 2017.
Born Veda Virginia Wilson on March 16, 1932, in Ocala, Florida to Ozzie Alexander Wilson and Mary Ellen Stokes Wilson. Veda was the second child born to the couple. She had an older brother Richard and a younger brother Clyde when their father died on August 1, 1934.
Mary Ellen was later married to Marvin Leonard Cowart and the couple welcomed daughters Catherine and Nell to the family. In 1939, Mary Ellen was widowed a second time. Mary Ellen moved her family to Winter Haven in 1943.
Veda graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1949. The first three years following graduation, she enjoyed working at the Arcade Gift Shop selling china, crystal and silver as wedding gifts for local brides. In 1952, she began working in the business office of Peninsular Telephone Company and continued as the company evolved to GTE and then Verizon. She retired in 1986.
Veda married Joe Raymond Lameck from Sheldon, Illinois on December 17, 1962. They had no children but both doted on their many nieces and nephews. Because of Joe's passion for golf, they moved to Cypresswood in 1976. The thirteenth green is directly behind the family home. Veda served as the president of the Cypresswood Ladies Nine Hole Golf Association for several years. They shared many happy years until Joe's death in 1999.
She was a Garden Club member for more than sixty years, first in Jacaranda and then Camellia. She said it was like having that many more sisters.
Veda had a lovely smile, an infectious laugh and a love for life that left a lasting impression on all the lives she touched. She enjoyed her family, many friends, flower arranging, music, com-munity theatre plays and her church.
Veda's survivors include brothers: Richard (Jocelyn) Wilson, Debbie, Rick and Vicky, Clyde (Anita) Wilson, Susan, Bob; sisters Catherine Loving, Lea, Ellen, Beth, Frank, Nell Speer, Steve, Mike, Diane.
A special thank you to each and every one who took the time to visit, call, send cards, food and spend time with the family. Your presence in Veda's life is appreciated and will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, Hope Presbyterian Church or the .
A celebration of her life will be held at Hope Presbyterian Church on Saturday, September 23 at 11:00 am.
Hope Presbyterian Church
2110 Cypress Gardens Blvd
Winter Haven, FL 33884
