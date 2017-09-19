EDWARD CHARLES SMITH

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD CHARLES SMITH.

EDWARD CHARLES
SMITH, Jr., 87

LAKELAND - Mr. Edward C. Smith, Jr., 87, passed away on Tuesday Sept. 5, 2017. He was born in Middletown, CT and moved to Florida in 1990. Edward retired from the City of Middletown Public Works Dept. He was of Catholic faith. Edward also served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria; son, Scott E. Smith; daughter, Ann Slam and her husband Dennis; brother, William T. Smith and granddaughter, Kaitlin Smith.
A private service will conducted at a later date. Interment will be private at Serenity Gardens in Lakeland.
Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com

logo
Funeral Home
Serenity Gardens
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 853-5959
Funeral Home Details
Published in Ledger from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2017
bullet U.S. Marines bullet Korean War bullet Smith
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com