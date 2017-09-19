EDWARD CHARLES
|
SMITH, Jr., 87
LAKELAND - Mr. Edward C. Smith, Jr., 87, passed away on Tuesday Sept. 5, 2017. He was born in Middletown, CT and moved to Florida in 1990. Edward retired from the City of Middletown Public Works Dept. He was of Catholic faith. Edward also served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria; son, Scott E. Smith; daughter, Ann Slam and her husband Dennis; brother, William T. Smith and granddaughter, Kaitlin Smith.
A private service will conducted at a later date. Interment will be private at Serenity Gardens in Lakeland.
Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com
Serenity Gardens
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 853-5959
Published in Ledger from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2017