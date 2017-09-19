NELSON WILLIAM
MORLEY, Jr., 100
LAKELAND - Nelson William Morley, Jr., 100, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2017 at the Estates at Carpenters, Lakeland.
Born January 30, 1917 in Mt Dora, Florida, he was well known for his kindness and very warm smile.
He was married 75 years to Deloris Morley, who predeceased him. Nelson graduated, with honors, from the University of Florida in 1938 with a BS degree in chemical engineering. A WWII veteran, Nelson served his country as a Captain in the US Army. He also served Jesus in the Lutheran and Presbyterian churches, in the latter, as a Deacon and an Elder.
Swimming, golfing, biking, sailing, and especially playing bridge as well as dancing at the American Legion in Winter Haven were the things he loved to do.
Nelson is survived by his four children, Saundra Lenderman (William), El Paso Texas, N. William Morley III (Carol) Wilmington, Delaware, Janet Snow (Raymond) Bradenton, Florida, and Julia Sear (Dr. Owen), Winter Haven, Florida, eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday September 21, 2017 at 4 PM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, 2425 West Havendale Blvd., Winter Haven. Food and fellowship to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 327 Avenue C SE, Winter Haven, FL 33880. Condolences to the family can be sent via www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2017