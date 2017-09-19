LESLIE BLOUNT MEDDERS
7/24/52 - 9/8/17
BARTOW - A cherished wife, beloved sister, doting aunt and loyal friend, Leslie Blount Medders passed into the arms of her Savior on Friday, September 8th, 2017, after a fierce fight against cancer.
A lover of life and people, Leslie was the epitome of elegance with a beautiful smile, warm and giving heart, strong sense of fair play and unwavering integrity. Her gift was her perfect balance of empathy, efficiency and leadership, which she used to serve others as a successful nursing leader, teacher and administrator. Her love was demonstrated to all in a host of ways. Although not blessed with children of her own, she channeled that energy to become the acknowledged matriarch of her entire family and a loving counselor to everyone in need of support and protection.
Leslie's giving spirit was matched by her talents in art, cooking and entertaining. She loved FSU football, fine dining, good books, and her dog, Kate. She leaves behind sweet memories of 65 years filled with deep friendships and the devotion of her family and friends.
Leslie was born in Coral Gables, Florida and grew up in Bartow. A graduate of Summerlin Institute/Bartow High School, she received her BS in Nursing from the Medical College of Virginia and a Master's Degree in Nursing Administration from Central Michigan University. She began her career as an OR nurse at Norfolk General Hospital in 1984 where she quickly rose to Head Nurse, then Nurse Educator and in 1987 became the Head Nurse of the outpatient surgical and diagnostic unit. This unit housed the world-renowned Jones Institute of Reproductive Medicine, where she assisted Howard and Georgianna Jones in setting up their new in vitro lab and innovative egg retrieval system. In 1990 she returned to Bartow playing an instrumental role in bringing the Heart Program to Winter Haven Hospital. She retired in 2016 as Director of Surgical Theaters at Winter Haven/Bay Care.
Leslie was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Mary Blount and her brother, Bill Blount. She is survived by her husband, Donnie Medders; her sister, Patti J. Blount Kanline (Ken); her nieces and nephews, Rachel Blount Spath (Brian), Meredith Blount, Annabeth Blount, Billy Blount, Leslie Lauren Chambers (Rob), Katie Kanline, Kenny Kanline, Gabriel Brown and Noah Blount; her step daughter, Shannon Bartels and her children Colby, Riley and Dawson Troutt.
A memorial service honoring Leslie's life will be held at McLeod Memorial Presbyterian Church on Saturday the 23rd of September at 10:00 am followed by burial at Wildwood Cemetery. Condolences to the family at
Published in Ledger from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2017