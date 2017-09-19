Obituary Guest Book View Sign

LESLIE BLOUNT MEDDERS

7/24/52 - 9/8/17



BARTOW - A cherished wife, beloved sister, doting aunt and loyal friend, Leslie Blount Medders passed into the arms of her Savior on Friday, September 8th, 2017, after a fierce fight against cancer.

A lover of life and people, Leslie was the epitome of elegance with a beautiful smile, warm and giving heart, strong sense of fair play and unwavering integrity. Her gift was her perfect balance of empathy, efficiency and leadership, which she used to serve others as a successful nursing leader, teacher and administrator. Her love was demonstrated to all in a host of ways. Although not blessed with children of her own, she channeled that energy to become the acknowledged matriarch of her entire family and a loving counselor to everyone in need of support and protection.

Leslie's giving spirit was matched by her talents in art, cooking and entertaining. She loved FSU football, fine dining, good books, and her dog, Kate. She leaves behind sweet memories of 65 years filled with deep friendships and the devotion of her family and friends.

Leslie was born in Coral Gables, Florida and grew up in Bartow. A graduate of Summerlin Institute/Bartow High School, she received her BS in Nursing from the Medical College of Virginia and a Master's Degree in Nursing Administration from Central Michigan University. She began her career as an OR nurse at Norfolk General Hospital in 1984 where she quickly rose to Head Nurse, then Nurse Educator and in 1987 became the Head Nurse of the outpatient surgical and diagnostic unit. This unit housed the world-renowned Jones Institute of Reproductive Medicine, where she assisted Howard and Georgianna Jones in setting up their new in vitro lab and innovative egg retrieval system. In 1990 she returned to Bartow playing an instrumental role in bringing the Heart Program to Winter Haven Hospital. She retired in 2016 as Director of Surgical Theaters at Winter Haven/Bay Care.

Leslie was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Mary Blount and her brother, Bill Blount. She is survived by her husband, Donnie Medders; her sister, Patti J. Blount Kanline (Ken); her nieces and nephews, Rachel Blount Spath (Brian), Meredith Blount, Annabeth Blount, Billy Blount, Leslie Lauren Chambers (Rob), Katie Kanline, Kenny Kanline, Gabriel Brown and Noah Blount; her step daughter, Shannon Bartels and her children Colby, Riley and Dawson Troutt.

A memorial service honoring Leslie's life will be held at McLeod Memorial Presbyterian Church on Saturday the 23rd of September at 10:00 am followed by burial at Wildwood Cemetery. Condolences to the family at

www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com







LESLIE BLOUNT MEDDERS7/24/52 - 9/8/17BARTOW - A cherished wife, beloved sister, doting aunt and loyal friend, Leslie Blount Medders passed into the arms of her Savior on Friday, September 8th, 2017, after a fierce fight against cancer.A lover of life and people, Leslie was the epitome of elegance with a beautiful smile, warm and giving heart, strong sense of fair play and unwavering integrity. Her gift was her perfect balance of empathy, efficiency and leadership, which she used to serve others as a successful nursing leader, teacher and administrator. Her love was demonstrated to all in a host of ways. Although not blessed with children of her own, she channeled that energy to become the acknowledged matriarch of her entire family and a loving counselor to everyone in need of support and protection.Leslie's giving spirit was matched by her talents in art, cooking and entertaining. She loved FSU football, fine dining, good books, and her dog, Kate. She leaves behind sweet memories of 65 years filled with deep friendships and the devotion of her family and friends.Leslie was born in Coral Gables, Florida and grew up in Bartow. A graduate of Summerlin Institute/Bartow High School, she received her BS in Nursing from the Medical College of Virginia and a Master's Degree in Nursing Administration from Central Michigan University. She began her career as an OR nurse at Norfolk General Hospital in 1984 where she quickly rose to Head Nurse, then Nurse Educator and in 1987 became the Head Nurse of the outpatient surgical and diagnostic unit. This unit housed the world-renowned Jones Institute of Reproductive Medicine, where she assisted Howard and Georgianna Jones in setting up their new in vitro lab and innovative egg retrieval system. In 1990 she returned to Bartow playing an instrumental role in bringing the Heart Program to Winter Haven Hospital. She retired in 2016 as Director of Surgical Theaters at Winter Haven/Bay Care.Leslie was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Mary Blount and her brother, Bill Blount. She is survived by her husband, Donnie Medders; her sister, Patti J. Blount Kanline (Ken); her nieces and nephews, Rachel Blount Spath (Brian), Meredith Blount, Annabeth Blount, Billy Blount, Leslie Lauren Chambers (Rob), Katie Kanline, Kenny Kanline, Gabriel Brown and Noah Blount; her step daughter, Shannon Bartels and her children Colby, Riley and Dawson Troutt.A memorial service honoring Leslie's life will be held at McLeod Memorial Presbyterian Church on Saturday the 23rd of September at 10:00 am followed by burial at Wildwood Cemetery. Condolences to the family at Funeral Home Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow

650 E. Main Street

Bartow , FL 33830

863-533-8123 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com