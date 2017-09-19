BONNIE FAYE
CARTER, 74
FROSTPROOF - Bonnie Faye Carter, age 74, of Frostproof, FL, passed away Thursday, September 14, 2017.
She was born November 28, 1942 in Pavo, GA to John P. and Mary Elizabeth (Alexander) Carter. She was a Hair Dresser, of Pentecostal faith, and a lifelong resident of Frostproof, FL.
She is survived by her sister Sandra Robinson (Terry Kikta) of Winter Haven, FL; brother Lynnwood Car-ter (Sue) of Sebring, FL; nephews: Cory Greenway (Jamie) of Avon Park, FL, Steven (Christina) Carter of Lake Wales, FL and Michael Carter of Sebring, FL; nieces Stephanie Carter of Lake Wales and Scotland, and Michele (Joey) Reynolds of Lake Wales, Florida; great nephews, Ian Flynn of Lake Wales, FL, Lane Greenway of Avon Park, FL, great niece, Johna Reynolds of Lake Wales, FL.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 4:00 PM with family receiving friends beginning at 3:00 PM at the Family Life Church in Frostproof. Interment will follow in Silver Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation, www.diabetes.org
Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Avon Park, Florida, 863-453-3101.
www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home
4001 Sebring Parkway
Sebring, FL 33870-1681
(863) 385-0125
Published in Ledger from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2017